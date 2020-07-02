Eyewitness Cop In Tuticorin Custody Death Case Gets Protection, Paid Leave

Court today ordered the police to give a paid leave to an eyewitness cop in the Tuticorin case.

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court today ordered the police to give a paid leave to the female police officer who is an eyewitness in the Tuticorin custodial father-son death case.

"We have booked five police personnel from the Sathankulam Police Station for the murder of the father-son duo," the Crime Branch of Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID), which is probing the case, told the court on Thursday.

The eyewitness has also been provided security on High Court's directions, police official S Murugan said.

"We have provided security cover to her under Madras High Court''s direction. CB-CID is probing the case and the guilty will be brought to justice," he told the reporters.

The probe agency had arrested police official Sridhar on Thursday.

Sridhar has been charged under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. A total of five policemen have been arrested so far in connection to the incident.

Previously, the probe agency had arrested three more policemen, Sub Inspector Balakrishnan and constables Muthuraj and Murugan.

Sub Inspector Ragu Ganesh, who was under suspension, was arrested on Wednesday.

Jeyaraj (59) and his son J Benicks (31), were arrested on June 19 and lodged in jail for violation of lockdown measures. The father-son duo later died in custody on June 22 and June 23.