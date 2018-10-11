64-Year-Old Gets Two Life Terms For Raping 11-Year-Old, Transmitting STD

Women's Court judge Balakrishnan sentenced Ramayan to double life imprisonment Wednesday and also slapped a fine of Rs 2,500 on him.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: October 11, 2018 16:46 IST
A court in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur has awarded a double life term to a 64-year-old man (Representational)

Thanjavur: 

A court in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur has awarded a double life term to a 64-year-old man for raping a girl, who contracted a sexually transmitted disease (STD) following the incident in 2012.

Women's Court judge Balakrishnan sentenced Ramayan to double life imprisonment Wednesday and also slapped a fine of Rs 2,500 on him.

According to the prosecution, Ramayan, a farmer from Orathanadu district, had befriended the 11-year-old girl and raped her.

The girl was admitted to a government hospital in Thanjavur after she fell sick and a medical examination revealed that she was raped and had contracted an STD.

A case was registered against the convict under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and he was arrested.

