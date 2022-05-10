Tamil Nadu Woman, Who Got Married Last Month, Dies By Suicide: Cops

The woman's family claims that she was harassed by her husband and in-laws

A woman, who got married just last month, has died by suicide in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu, said the police. She was 27.

Ramya, a nurse, had returned to her parents' house just few days after her marriage to Karthikeyan, who works for a private company. She was found dead at her parents' home. The police are calling it a suicide. The husband's family maintains she was upset that their home did not have a functioning toilet.

However, the woman's family claims that she was harassed by her husband and in-laws.

"They asked for more gold and a motorbike for the husband," said her uncle Pandian. "He came here the other day and beat her up," he added.

The district administration has ordered a probe by the Revenue Divisional Officer as she died in less than seven years after marriage.

"Some issue had cropped up between them and that's why she had left for her home. We learn she asked her husband to at least take a house with toilet on rent but he had not acted," Mr S Shakthi Ganesan, the District Superintendent of Police, told NDTV.

Asked if the absence of a toilet triggered the extreme step, Mr Ganesan said: "We doubt. That could be one of the reasons. She is an educated person and we doubt that is the only reason."

Investigators say they've found no suicide note and are investigating all possible reasons.