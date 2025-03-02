Tamil Nadu NEET Aspirant Kills Self After Father's Scolding Over Mistake In Application Form

A student preparing for the NEET medical entrance exam allegedly died by suicide after she was scolded by her father. The victim, identified as 19-year-old Indhu from Viluppuram, was upset after her father shouted at her for giving a wrong PIN as he was applying for the Other Backward Class (OBC) certificate.

Her father had gone to a government centre to apply for the application, and when he called her, she told him the wrong PIN twice.

The PIN was sent to her as part of the application process.

The man, however, somehow managed to apply for the application in time, but allegedly scolded her upon returning home.

Earlier, there were reports that she took her life due to fear of underperforming in the test. The police, however, refuted the claim.

According to reports, she completed her Class 12 from a government higher secondary school in her village.

She had also undergone NEET coaching at a private institute in Puducherry and had taken the exam last year. She scored 350 marks but could not clear it.