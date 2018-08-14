Woman Kills Child By Setting Him On Fire, Then Sets Herself Ablaze

She had been staying at her parent's house since she gave birth to the boy. (Representational)

A 25-year old woman allegedly killed her three-month old baby boy by setting him on fire before she set herself ablaze in the Erode district of Tamil Nadu on Monday, police said.

Thenmozhi set herself on fire and the child by using kerosene in a room in her parent's house at Thookanaickken Palayam village on Monday morning.

Hearing cries, others in the house rushed and saw the two engulfed in flames. After dousing the flames, they rushed the woman and child to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

Advertisement

The motive for the woman taking the extreme step was under investigation, police said.

She had been staying at her parent's house since she gave birth to the boy.