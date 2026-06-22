Video: Tornado-Like Storm Hits Tamil Nadu, Causes Major Property Damage

A dramatic tornado-like weather phenomenon swept through parts of Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district on Sunday evening, leaving a trail of destruction across homes, roadside infrastructure, a toll plaza and a private theme park, even as meteorologists clarified that the event was not a tornado but a powerful thunderstorm updraft associated with a cumulonimbus cloud system.

Videos recorded by local residents and weather enthusiasts near the Thoothukudi airport area showed a towering, whirling column of dust and debris rapidly gaining intensity. The rotating funnel-like formation was seen lifting objects into the air as it moved across the landscape, prompting many on social media to describe it as a tornado.

The strongest impact was reported around Vagaikulam and Mudivaithanendal villages, about 20 kilometres from Thoothukudi city on the Thoothukudi - Tirunelveli highway. Residents said the violent winds uprooted trees, snapped electricity poles, tore away roof sheets and damaged household belongings in a residential cluster of nearly 200 homes.

Local accounts described fans, roofing materials and other objects being sucked into the air and flung across large distances, with debris reportedly hanging from overhead power lines after the storm passed.

A private theme park near the Vagaikulam toll plaza suffered extensive damage, with amusement installations destroyed by the swirling winds. Glass panels, computer systems and other equipment at the toll collection centre were also damaged, forcing authorities to temporarily allow vehicles to pass without collecting toll charges.

Residents estimated losses running into several crores of rupees. Preliminary local assessments suggested damages of around Rs 2 crore in the affected residential area alone, while losses at the theme park and toll plaza could push the total impact to between Rs 5 crore and Rs 6 crore.

Two people reportedly sustained minor injuries, though residents said it was fortunate that there were no fatalities despite the intensity of the storm.

One particularly alarming account came from a group of nine youngsters playing cricket in an open ground. Residents claimed the winds were strong enough to nearly lift them off the ground, forcing them to cling to one another and sit down until the vortex moved away.

However, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has cautioned against describing the phenomenon as a tornado.

According to meteorologists, strong thunderstorms developed over southern Tamil Nadu due to an east-west trough positioned around 3.1 kilometres above mean sea level. The system generated vigorous upward-moving air currents, known as updrafts, along with strong localised winds and dust lifting.

Experts said the funnel-like structure observed near the airport was most likely caused by a powerful updraft beneath a cumulonimbus (Cb) cloud, creating a rotating or vertically stretched column of air filled with dust and debris.

"Tornadoes are extremely uncommon over Thoothukudi during the southwest monsoon because the atmospheric conditions normally required for tornado formation - strong pressure gradients, significant low-level wind shear and organised storm-scale rotation - are generally absent," weather officials explained.

They said the phenomenon was more likely a localized convective vortex, dust whirl or transient funnel cloud rather than a true tornado.

While such thunderstorm systems can occasionally produce spectacular funnel-shaped formations, gusty winds and intense dust lifting, meteorologists stressed that the likelihood of a genuine tornado forming over Thoothukudi remains very low. The event nevertheless highlighted the destructive potential of powerful convective storms that can develop rapidly during the monsoon season.