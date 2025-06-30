Tamil Nadu Guard Dies Allegedly In Police Custody, Opposition Demands Probe

A 28-year-old security guard of a temple in Sivaganga district allegedly died when he was being questioned by police in connection with a theft case, and the main opposition AIADMK has demanded a comprehensive probe and legal action against those responsible for his death.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami strongly condemned what he called "the doll chief minister" and alleged Mr Stalin could not even administer the police department that is under his direct control.

In order to facilitate a comprehensive investigation, to bring out the whole truth, a committee headed by the district judge should be set up, and action must be taken against those responsible. Also, due compensation must be extended to the kin of the deceased, Mr Palaniswami said in a statement.

CPI(M), an ally of the ruling DMK, demanded the dismissal of police personnel responsible and strongly condemned the death. A murder case must be registered, and the policemen who perpetrated the crime must be brought to book. The Marxist party also demanded a government job for a family member of the deceased and due compensation.

Tamil Nadu BJP alleged that the DMK government has been transforming Tamil Nadu into "the motherland of lockup deaths," and that 24 custodial deaths have happened under the DMK regime.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary TTV Dhinakaran hit out at Chief Minister Stalin, alleging he had shed "fake tears" over custodial deaths after watching films on that subject. Now, what answer is he going to give for police violence under his rule against the common people, Dhinakaran asked.

PMK top leader Anbumani Ramadoss alleged 28 custodial deaths in the past 4 years during the DMK regime and said there could be no worse violation of human rights.

When custodial deaths happened at Sathankulam during the AIADMK regime, Mr Stalin had demanded the resignation of then Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami. If the chief minister has a conscience, he should quit his post, Anbumani said.

Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi chief Panruti T Velmurugan, an ally of the ruling DMK, said a murder case should be registered against the police personnel responsible for it, and action must be taken to legally secure appropriate punishment for them.

Allegedly, 28-year-old Ajith Kumar, who worked as a security guard in a temple in Sivaganga district, died while he was in custody at the Tirubuvanam police station on June 28. He was taken to the police station as part of a probe over the disappearance of gold and some cash from inside the car of a devotee.

Reportedly, the devotee had requested Ajith to park the vehicle, and since he did not know driving, he had requested another person to park the vehicle. Six police personnel have been suspended in this connection. According to the CPI(M), Ajith worked as a temporary guard.

