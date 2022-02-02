Murder Accused, Out On Bail, Wants To Be Back In Jail. Here's Why

Tamil Nadu: The murder accused said he petitioned the court citing his poor health. (Representational)

An accused in the Kodanadu estate heist-and-murder case has submitted a plea in the district sessions court to send him back to prison as he said he was not able to get accommodation and work here because of his criminal background.

He was on conditional bail since November last and asked not to leave town but sign in the court register every Monday.

In his petition, he sought to be taken back to prison as he was not able to meet the bail conditions. He said he could not get any job or proper accommodation and hotels and guest houses were reluctant to provide him rooms for stay in Udhagamandalam.

He said he petitioned the court citing his poor health condition, hence wanted to be taken back to jail.

The petition is expected to come up for hearing on Thursday.

Late chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa used the estate property as a retreat. After her death in 2016, the accused murdered a security guard there, injured another and decamped with valuables.

