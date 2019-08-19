Tamil Nadu MP Vaiko Admitted To Hospital For Cardiac Evaluation

Vaiko's party said he is fine in a statement

MDMK general secretary Vaiko was on Monday admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for cardiac evaluation and his public programmes have been cancelled for two weeks as doctors have advised him rest.

While hospital sources told PTI that the 75-year-old leader was "admitted this evening for cardiac evaluation," a party release in Chennai said he was fine.

"Doctors have advised him rest for two weeks. All his programmes for two weeks have been cancelled," MDMK presidium chairman Tirupur Su Duraisamy said in the statement.

Vaiko is well, he said and urged party workers to avoid visiting him in person, or contacting him through mobile phone.

Vaiko was originally scheduled to embark on a three-day campaign against the India-based Neutrino Observatory project in Theni District of Tamil Nadu from August 20.

He was slated to visit various towns, including Andipatti, Chinnamanur, Cumbum, and Thevaram visit on August 20, 21 and 22 and this has now been cancelled.

