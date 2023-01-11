Tamil Nadu Governor's 'Guest' Breaches Assembly Rules, Records Proceedings

RN Ravi was making his customary address of the year to the House. (File)

In the Assembly, ruling DMK legislator T R B Rajaa on Wednesday raised a question involving breach of privilege as a 'guest' of Governor R N Ravi recorded Assembly proceedings using his mobile phone in contravention of House rules.

Speaker M Appavu referred the matter to the Committee of Privileges for its consideration.

Following the question hour, Rajaa said on January 9 a 'guest' of Governor Ravi recorded from the visitor's gallery, House proceedings using his mobile phone.

That day, Ravi was in the Assembly to make his customary address of the year to the House.

Rajaa said mobile phones are not allowed inside the House and recording proceedings went against rules.

After noticing it, the ruling party MLA said he took up the matter with Assembly authorities.

The legislator said he has provided a notice on the matter as it involved breach of privilege of the House. Rajaa urged Speaker Appavu to refer the matter to the Committee of Privileges. Accepting it, Appavu said he was referring it to the Privileges panel for its consideration.

