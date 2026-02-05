Tamil Nadu Guest Lecturer Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins For 426 Posts, Details Here

TN Govt Guest Lecturer Recruitment 2026: The Tamil Nadu government has invited applications for 426 guest lecturer positions in Government Arts and Science Colleges across the state. According to a notification issued by Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhian, the recruitment is being carried out as per the instructions of Chief Minister M K Stalin. The minister said that more than 15,000 additional seats and several new courses have been introduced for the 2025-26 academic year.

Tamil Nadu Government's Announcement

In line with a government order, 37 new Government Arts and Science Colleges have been established to meet the higher education needs of underprivileged students.

As permanent recruitment to fill vacant teaching positions is a time-consuming process, and to avoid disruption of academic activities, the Chief Minister had directed the temporary appointment of guest lecturers. Following this, advertisements were earlier issued for 574 posts and subsequently for another 823 posts. So far, 1,277 guest lecturers have been appointed on a temporary basis.

426 Lecturer Positions

An additional order has now been issued for the temporary appointment of 306 guest lecturers for Tamil and English language courses. Including 120 previously notified but vacant positions, a total of 426 temporary guest lecturer posts across 29 subjects will be filled in the current phase.

Detailed information is available on the official website, tngasa.org.

Selection Process

Eligible candidates can register and submit their applications through the official website between February 4 and February 9.

The selection of guest lecturers will be carried out in accordance with Tamil Nadu government norms, based on educational qualifications and interview assessment scores.

How To Apply

Applicants can apply for the temporary guest lecturer positions through the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Collegiate Education websites, tngasa.in or dce.tn.gov.in.

Candidates are advised to carefully enter correct personal details, educational qualifications, and experience while filling out the application form. They must upload scanned copies of their photograph, signature, and relevant educational certificates.

For further details, including subject-wise eligibility criteria, candidates should visit the official websites.