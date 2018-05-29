Second Sterlite Plant Stopped, Protest-Hit Tamil Nadu To Return Land Price On May 23, the construction of a second copper smelting plant by Sterlite in Tuticorin was put on hold by the Madras High Court

Share EMAIL PRINT Land allotted to Sterlite for 2nd copper smelting plant in Tamil Nadu cancelled by state government Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government today cancelled the land allotted to Sterlite for second copper smelting plant in Tuticorin, a day after it ordered the permanent closure of first plant amid violent protests, which claimed 13 lives.



Residents and environmental activists have long demanded a shutdown of the copper smelter, India's second-biggest with an annual production of more than 400,000 tonnes, citing air and water pollution. Vedanta denies the accusations of pollution.



"We have taken a decision to permanently shut down the plant and issued government orders to do the same," Edappadi K Palaniswami, chief minister of Tamil Nadu said in a statement on Monday after meeting officials, including from the pollution department.



On May 23, the construction of a second copper smelting plant by Sterlite in Tuticorin was put on hold by the Madras High Court amid angry protests. Sterlite has been planning to build a second plant with aims to double production capacity.



Activists have been up in arms at the prospect of a second Sterlite plant in the area and have been on protest for more than three months.



A petition in court claimed that Sterlite, the copper arm of mining giant Vedanta, is fraudulently building the second copper plant at a different site with no approval.



The company on Monday called the closure of the plant it has operated for over 22 years an "unfortunate development".



"We will study the order and decide on the future course of action," Vedanta told Reuters in a statement.



The plant, in the coastal city of Thoothukudi, has been shut since March 27 for maintenance and pending a renewal of its licence, even as residents continued largely peaceful protests demanding it be shut for good.



The opposition escalated last week when thousands of people marched towards a government office on the 100th day of the protest. Ten people were killed in police firing that day; three more died in subsequent days.



Vedanta says it has already evacuated about 3,500 employees from the plant site due to the tensions.



The Tamil Nadu government today cancelled the land allotted to Sterlite for second copper smelting plant in Tuticorin, a day after it ordered the permanent closure of first plant amid violent protests, which claimed 13 lives.Residents and environmental activists have long demanded a shutdown of the copper smelter, India's second-biggest with an annual production of more than 400,000 tonnes, citing air and water pollution. Vedanta denies the accusations of pollution."We have taken a decision to permanently shut down the plant and issued government orders to do the same," Edappadi K Palaniswami, chief minister of Tamil Nadu said in a statement on Monday after meeting officials, including from the pollution department.On May 23, the construction of a second copper smelting plant by Sterlite in Tuticorin was put on hold by the Madras High Court amid angry protests. Sterlite has been planning to build a second plant with aims to double production capacity.Activists have been up in arms at the prospect of a second Sterlite plant in the area and have been on protest for more than three months.A petition in court claimed that Sterlite, the copper arm of mining giant Vedanta, is fraudulently building the second copper plant at a different site with no approval.The company on Monday called the closure of the plant it has operated for over 22 years an "unfortunate development"."We will study the order and decide on the future course of action," Vedanta told Reuters in a statement.The plant, in the coastal city of Thoothukudi, has been shut since March 27 for maintenance and pending a renewal of its licence, even as residents continued largely peaceful protests demanding it be shut for good. The opposition escalated last week when thousands of people marched towards a government office on the 100th day of the protest. Ten people were killed in police firing that day; three more died in subsequent days.Vedanta says it has already evacuated about 3,500 employees from the plant site due to the tensions. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter