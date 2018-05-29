Tuticorin Police Firing Case Transferred To Crime Branch Special Wing: Updates

At least 13 people were died in clashes with police last week.

Here are the updates on the Tuticorin Sterlite Plant Case :



10:46 (IST) Closure Of Sterlite Copper Plant "Unfortunate": Vedanata

"Closure of Sterlite Copper plant is an unfortunate development, especially since, we have operated the plant for over 22 years in most transparent and sustainable way, contributing to the Tuticorin and state's socio-economic development," the company said in a statement. Read here

10:43 (IST) Amid pollution concerns raised over the Sterlite Plant in Tuticorin, Madras High Court stayed the construction of Sterlite's plant II. State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) land allotted by state government to Vedanta Sterlite, for phase 2, has been cancelled, news agency ANI reported.

The Tuticorin police firing case where 13 people were killed has been transferred to the Crime Branch Special Wing- CB CID by the DGP T.K Rajendran.

The E Palaniswami-led government in Tamil Nadu on Monday shut down the Sterlite copper smelting plant in Tuticorin nearly a week after clashes during the protests in the port city claimed 13 lives.The state government heeded the long standing demand of the people in the port city who had been raising concerns for at least three months about the plant causing pollution.