Tuticorin Sterlite Plant To Be Closed Down, Says Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami

The Sterlite plant in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin has faced protests from local residents.
Chennai:
The Tamil Nadu government today shut down the Sterlite copper smelting plant in Tuticorin for good, meeting the long standing demand of the local residents. The decision, said Chief Minister E Palaniswami, has been made "in respect to public sentiments". Sterlite has been repeatedly accused of violating pollution norms - a factor that has led to high incidence of cancer and other diseases in the area, activists said.