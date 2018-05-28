Tuticorin Sterlite Plant To Be Closed Down, Says Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami

The Sterlite plant in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin has faced protests from local residents.

The Tamil Nadu government today shut down the Sterlite copper smelting plant in Tuticorin for good, meeting the long standing demand of the local residents. The decision, said Chief Minister E Palaniswami, has been made "in respect to public sentiments". Sterlite has been repeatedly accused of violating pollution norms - a factor that has led to high incidence of cancer and other diseases in the area, activists said.