In A Village 3 Km From Sterlite Plant, Every Other House Has A Cancer Patient

Discoloured, unusuable water in wells of Silverpuram, 3 km from Sterlite plant Tuticorin: It isn't Hinkley in California and there is no Erin Brockovich who is fighting for them. In a village called Silverpuram, just about 3 km from the Sterlite plant in Tuticorin, virtually every other household has a cancer patient.



Thirty one year old Ram Lakshmi's husband Murugan died of intestinal cancer three years ago. Now she struggles to make ends meet. She earns Rs 2500 per month and supports two school going children - Tamil Selvam and Tamil Selvi. Ram Lakshmi's son dreams of being a police officer and her daughter is yet to make up her mind.



Next door, Meera lost her husband Subiah recently, to liver cancer. Her husband's treatment wiped out whatever funds she had. Meera's son was forced to drop out of school to support the family. He is working as a truck cleaner now. Meera is somehow managing to send her daughter to school.

31-year-old Ram Lakshmi’s husband died of intestinal cancer



Neurotoxins in the ground water: Sources



In Silverpuram, a village of 2000 people, sixty households have cancer patients and all of them blame Sterlite for their plight. An analysis, by the state pollution control board, of water samples from 15 locations in the vicinity of the Sterlite plant has thrown up shocking findings. Sources in the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board have told NDTV, presence of neurotoxins like lead, as high as 39 to 55 times of the safe limits have been detected.



Effluents, slag and gypsum dumped over the last two decades, sources say, have irreparably contaminated the ground water of Silverpuram. Several water bodies and public tube wells have been abandoned as the water is discoloured and unusable. Mohamed Iqbal, a villager told NDTV, "We used to have water from the well but now we can't and we have to depend on irregular piped water supply".

Toxic pollutants discharged over last 2 decades have caused irreparable damage, say sources Sterlite's environmental violations: Sources



Experts say Sterlite has indulged in gross violation of environmental norms. It falls in the category of red hazardous large industry, which means it can't be located close to human habitation but the plant is just 1.5 km from Tuticorin borders.



Sterlite has not built the mandatory 25-feet wide green belt around the plant. What one can see now are many empty stretches or pockets of thin vegetation.



Sterlite started production 1996 onwards when its capacity was 40, 000 tonnes and now it has multiplied its production ten times to 4 lakh tonnes. The company has increased its production but as per the laws it has not proportionately raised the chimney heights from 60 metre to 123 metre. The skyline near Silverpuram village is dominated by ugly, sooty skeletal chimneys.



Politics and the blamegame



Local people say it took them more than a decade to realise what they see as an irreparable impact on their health and environment but the state government is yet to initiate an analytical study of the deadly cancer recurrence in households around the plant.



Sterlite has all along claimed compliance with all guidelines of the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and the Supreme court orders.



After the violent protests that killed 13 people in police firing in Tuticorin, the state government has disconnected power supply to the plant after turning down Sterlite's plea for renewal of licence. And without mentioning a specific response to the people's demand for Sterlite's closure, Chief Minister E Palaniswami said his government is addressing public concerns in a legal way.



"Even our leader Jayalalithaa had ordered shutting down of Sterlite in 2013. But the National Green Tribunal allowed it to resume operations with conditions. Our appeal is still pending in the Supreme Court. We respect public sentiments and would do everything within the legal framework," the chief minister has said.



