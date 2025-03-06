Video: Terminally Ill Man Hosts Farewell Party, Invites Loved Ones To 'Celebrate His Life'

Instead of dwelling on his illness, a man with terminal cancer opted to create lasting memories with his family and friends, a moment beautifully documented by his daughter's video.

"My Dad is a Legend! I'm not sure how it is in your country, but in Poland, admitting you are dying is often seen as giving up a big no-go because it's believed to bring bad luck. It makes people deeply uncomfortable. Here, we have a tradition of honouring people after their funerals. It's called STYPA," the daughter, who goes by Bibi Brzozka on Instagram, wrote.

She shared that her father disliked the idea of a gathering held in his honour after his death. Instead, he planned his farewell party, which was bold, unconventional, and courageous.

"What truly amazed me was how many people left feeling inspired, saying they'd love to celebrate their life while they're still here," she wrote.

In the video, she offers a glimpse of her father and the heartfelt celebration he organized to say goodbye to his loved ones.

The internet got emotional and praised the man for throwing a Goodbye party.

A user commented, "What a deeply beautiful way to honour life-not with sorrow, but with celebration. To gather, to love, to laugh, and to share moments while we still can. This is a reminder to all of us to cherish every moment and to celebrate life while we are here to enjoy it. Blessings to your father."

Another user wrote, "The best thing I have seen in a while. He did it HIS WAY! Rockstar dad,a rockstar daughter. Bless his soul."

The third user wrote, "This is such a beautiful thing to do. As we get older we can embrace the end of our journey. Mindfully acknowledging the experience we've had. I'm sure more folks will be inspired to hold events like this!"