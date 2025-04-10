"Not Afraid Of Death": 30-Year-Old Cancer Patient Organises Own 'Funeral'

A cancer patient in China organised a funeral for herself, saying goodbye to the world and her friends. Jiang Yi, 30, of Zhejiang province, was diagnosed with small cell carcinoma of the cervix three months ago.

In March, Ms Jiang celebrated her life and shared beautiful memories by organising a funeral in a park near West Lake in eastern China, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

She commissioned a portrait, choosing the one that best reflected her radiant smile and framing it as her most cherished memento. Onlookers showered her with blessings and support while she held out a poster with the words, "Hello, stranger," explaining her condition. "If I am unfortunate, I may become an angel in two years. I hope you can leave me a blessing."

"Please embrace the coming springtime on my behalf, and live with twice the courage," she added.

Many stopped and wrote encouraging and loving messages. One man said, "I hope every day in your future feels like sunshine."

One woman hugged Jiang and said, "It's not as dire as it seems. I've been sick before, and I overcame it. You will too."

The mother of one broke down, saying she received the warmth of the world when a stranger offered her a simple blessing.

Ms Jiang hosted a farewell ceremony at her house the next day, presenting an emotional slideshow that chronicled her life, including her career path, affection for heroes, and treasured childhood memories.

Medical professionals told Ms Jiang that she might only have two years to live after discovering the condition when it had already metastasised.

Despite the diagnosis, Ms Jiang appeared unexpectedly cheerful and energetic, relishing cherished moments with her husband and their three-year-old son.

Ms Jiang's college roommate and dear friend, Li Caicai said that her pal "sees every day as a gift," before adding, "When you are confronted with illness, you need even more positivity, not fear or sadness."

She had to endure excruciating rounds of chemotherapy and struggled to walk as her condition worsened. She also experienced unusual bleeding prior to the tragic diagnosis.

Ms Jiang said she intended to continue battling to support her son as he matures. "I am not afraid of death. Life is not measured by its length, but by how fully we embrace each moment," she added.