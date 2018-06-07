Tamil Nadu Girl Allegedly Commits Suicide Over NEET Failure; Second Death In A Week

The NEET aspirant scored only 24 in the test. (Representational)

Days after a farmer's daughter committed suicide in Tamil Nadu, another girl allegedly committed suicide for not being able to pass the National Elgibility cum Entrance Test for medical courses. The NEET aspirant was depressed after the results were announced, as she scored only 24 in the test.Ms Subasri was feeling very depressed in the past few days and hanged herself in her house on Wednesday night. Her parents took her to a hospital where she died today.The girl's death comes days after 19-year-old Prateebha, daughter of a farmer, committed suicide for not passing the test.Opposition parties led by DMK raised Prateebha's death in the ongoing assembly session while its leader MK Stalin urged chief ministers of other southern states and West Bengal to oppose the NEET, saying it discriminated against non-Hindi speaking students.Police said Ms Subasri, who wanted to join an MBBS course, scored only 907 marks out of 1200 in the Class XII exam, but was hopeful of clearing the NEET as she had attended coaching classes.Ms Subasri's father Kannan, a transport corporation employee, and mother had tried to pacify her and asked her not to worry and tried to divert her attention by taking her outside, including a temple.Mr Kannan said his daughter was dreaming to study medicine and offer service to the poor. Despite her hard work, she could not clear NEET, he said.This is the third suicide of a student over NEET in Tamil Nadu since last year. Anitha, a Dalit girl from Ariyalur, ended her life for failing to clear the NEET last year.