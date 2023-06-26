Chennai Hotel Staff Dies After His Leg Gets Trapped Outside Lift

Police have filed a case against three people for negligence. (Representational image)

A 24-year-old housekeeping staff was crushed to death at a hotel in Chennai after one of his legs got trapped outside the service lift, police said.

The man was identified as K Abhishek, a resident of Haider Garden main road in Perambur. Police have filed a case against three people in connection with the incident for negligence.

As per a police official, the incident took place at 2 pm on Sunday at the hotel located on Dr Radhakrishnan Salai in the city.

The mishap took place when the man after completing his work on the ninth floor of the hotel was on his way down and had entered the lift with a trolley. According to the police he had entered the lift and pressed the button to reach the 8th floor and they suspect that the trolley got stuck in the lift's doors.

"He entered the lift on the 9th floor with a trolley around 2.30 pm. He pressed the button for the 8th floor, but the trolley got stuck in the door and Abhishek was trapped in between as the lift started moving. He got trapped between the lift and the 8th floor where he was crushed to death," police official said.

After receiving the information about the accident, Mylapore Fire Brigade and Egmore Rescue Services rushed to the spot and recovered the body on Sunday around 5.30 pm.

Later, the body was sent for an autopsy to Royapet Government Hospital.

"After receiving a complaint from Abishek's brother Avinesh Kumar, a case has been registered under 304 (A) (IPC). Lift in charge of Gokul, Chief Engineer Vinoth Kumar and Hotel Operating Manager Kumar has been booked and more investigation is going on," the police official further said.