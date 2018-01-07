With 8,000 Temporary Workers, 71% Buses Back In Tamil Nadu

However, in Chennai where the local bus transport is monopolised by the state-owned corporation, only 58 per cent buses were back.
There are about 1.4 lakh workers in the state's transport department to handle a fleet of 22,500 buses. Transport workers are demanding salaries on par with drivers in other state government corporations. The unions want a 2.57 per cent hike, but the government, after 23 rounds of talks, has agreed for a 2.44 per cent raise. The state transport minister has ruled out further negotiations citing huge losses incurred by government transport corporations.
The officer added, "We incur a loss of Rs 9 crore every day as we've not hiked tariff for years. We offer the cheapest travel compared to neighbouring states. The hike we've offered alone will cost an additional Rs 1,000 crore a year."
As over two crore commuters who use the bus services in the state have been suffering on account of the strike, opposition leader MK Stalin and actor Kamal Hassan have asked Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami to hold talks with the unions . However, the chief minister asked Mr Stalin to advise opposition-backed transport unions to resume work.
Soundararajan, a union leader, said, "We apologise to commuters. We hope they would understand our plight. The government has pushed us to this. We are not responsible for the losses."