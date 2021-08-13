Tamil Nadu Will Follow 'Data Base, Data Centric' Governance Model: Top Official

The budget was presented today.

The Tamil Nadu government would adopt and follow a "database, data-centric" governance and the projects announced would be "farsighted", additional chief secretary S Krishnan said on Friday.

Explaining some of the salient features of the budget presented by Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, he said the budget was presented amid various challenges including the impact on the economy caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

"The budget has many important announcements. Most importantly, -- in coming days how the administration and governance will be, it will be a data base, data centric governance.. It will be like collecting data and based on the data collected announcements will be made and the projects will be farsighted," he told reporters.

Stating that some of the announcements in the budget was based on the expectations of the people, he said, several government projects were given special focus which include the additional allotment of Rs 1,500 crore to corporations based on the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.

"Rs 1,000 crore has been allotted to the district corporations while Rs 500 crore to upgrade the Greater Chennai Corporation under the Singara Chennai 2.0 scheme," he said.

While presenting the budget, Mr Rajan said, Singara Chennai 2.0 would be launched with an emphasis on clean and green Chennai with every household receiving a water tap connection.

"I am happy to inform the House that in the Budget Estimates 2021-22, Rs 500 crore has been provided for Singara Chennai 2.0," Mr Rajan said.

Another significant announcement that was made in the budget was the allotment of Rs 404.64 crore that would provide Rs 1,500 per month as maintenance allowance to 9,173 differently-abled persons, Mr Krishnan said.

"To ensure all the 9,173 eligible persons in the wait list are immediately provided maintenance allowance of Rs 1,500 per month, the budget for payment of maintenance allowance is being enhanced to Rs 404.64 crore," the finance minister said in his budget.

To a query, Mr Krishnan said the price cut of Rs 3 per litre in petrol would come into effect from tomorrow and since more than two crore two-wheelers ply on a daily basis and the fuel consumed more by middle class and working class, as compared to the commercial vehicles that run on diesel.

On the revenue generated from Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), one of the major contributors to the exchequer, he said TASMAC recorded a marginal growth in terms of revenue, as several bars and shops did not function due to COVID-19 enforced lockdown.

Stating that the government has made borrowings of Rs 40,000 crore in last three months, he said this year, the net borrowings was estimated to be Rs 92,484 crore this financial year.

To a query on the State Own Tax Revenue (SOTR), he said, "in FY2019-20, the State Own Tax Revenues stood at Rs 1,07,462 crore, we expected that it would reach Rs 1,09,968 crore this year. "But we will be most probably falling short of that in terms of SOTR.." he said.