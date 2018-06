Sangeetha is popular for her roles in TV shows such as, Vani Rani, Chellamay Aval, and Valli.

Tamil actor Sangeetha Balan has been arrested for allegedly running a prostitution racket in Chennai. Several women from different states were rescued from a resort in Chennai and sent to a rehabilitation centre, police said.Her partner Satish, who allegedly helped Sangeetha trap young girls with promises of roles in films and TV shows, has also been arrested.Sangeetha made her debut in the Tamil film industry with Karuppu Roja in 1996. She is also popular on TV for her roles in shows such as, Vani Rani, Chellamay Aval, and Valli.