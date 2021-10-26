Take Precautions Ahead Of North East Monsoon: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister To Officials

"If handled properly, nature will be a gift or else it will become a disaster," MK Stalin said (File)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday directed senior officials and district collectors to take appropriate precautionary measures to prevent flooding and minimise losses owing to the North East Monsoon.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) yesterday announcing the onset of the North East Monsoon over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the Chief Minister, who addressed the bureaucrats, urged all the departments to work in unison to avert flooding and save precious human lives.

"Ensure adequate stock of food grains, life saving drugs, antidote for snake bite and medical equipment including oxygen cylinders on hand," he advised. The collectors should desilt canals, evict encroachments (on waterways) and facilitate the recharge of ground water besides avert damage due to floods.

Reviewing the State's preparedness to tackle the monsoon, Mr Stalin asked the officials to keep in mind the safety of the reservoirs and release the surplus water and protect the dams. "People's safety and wellbeing is also important. Provide relief to the affected on time. Take precautionary steps to prevent flooding," he said.

"If handled properly, nature will be a gift or else it will become a disaster," the Chief Minister cautioned and reminded that the IMD has warned of the impending monsoon.

"Nine districts including Kanyakumari, Nilgiris and Erode, have received heavy rains during October .... so, we have to work carefully," he said and recalled that he had on September 24, reviewed the preparedness with all department officials and gave detailed instructions.