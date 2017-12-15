Rajinikanth To Meet Fans This Month, Some Expect Political Announcement

For the second time this year, superstar Rajinikanth is likely to meet thousands of his fans in Chennai in the last week of December. When he met them last in May, he had said "I'd call you when there is a war." These photo sessions are being increasingly seen as his preparatory work for his political plunge.About 1,000 fans from all districts of Tamil Nadu are expected to come meet Rajinikanth every day at his Raghavendra Hall in Chennai between December 26 and 31. A key office bearer of the All India Rajinikanth Fans Association has sought permission and protection from the Chennai Police Commissioner for the event.Tamil Nadu has seen a lot of political developments since Rajinikanth hinted at entering politics. Actor Kamal Haasan has made his political plunge though is yet to launch his party. In a recent surprise development, young actor Vishal too joined the race, though his nomination for the upcoming RK Nagar by-poll was rejected. The E Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam factions of the AIADMK too have merged and have retrieved the party's two leaves symbol.Since former chief minister Jayalalithaa's death and veteran DMK leader M Karunanidhi not active, Tamil Nadu is witnessing a leadership vacuum and the actors are seen to be vying to grab the space. In 1996, Rajinikanth's signature slogan against then chief minister Jayalalithaa that "Even God cannot save Tamil Nadu if Jayalalithaa returns as Chief Minister" enabled the DMK to sweep the polls.Rajinikanth's fans are excited. B Sridhar, a die-hard fan, says, "Superstar is definitely entering politics. But with two films in the pipeline in this session he may take one step closer and I don't think superstar would announce his party."A couple of days ago on Rajinikanth's birthday, S Balachandran, a senior citizen fan of Rajinikanth, said "He should not enter politics. It is dirty and worst. He should continue the good work he's doing spending his own money."However, S Padmanbhan, a techie fan, says, "It's his choice and we would welcome whatever he decides. In films he has a 95 per cent success rate and I'm sure in politics too he'd be successful." On his lack of political experience, he added, "Late Chief Ministers MG Ramachandran and NT Rama Rao had no political experience but they became great leaders."67-year-old Rajinikanth is currently working on two films - 2.0 by director Shankar and Kaala by Paa Ranjith.