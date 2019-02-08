Rajinikanth Meets Kamal Haasan, Invites Him to Daughter's Wedding

Superstar Rajinikanth met Kamal Haasan at his office.

Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday met actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan in Chennai and invited him to his daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth' wedding, which is to be held on February 11, 2019.

Ms Soundarya had earlier confirmed her wedding to businessman and actor Vishagan Vanangamudi on Twitter.

Kamal Hassan's team shared hugging and posing for pictures.

Ms Soundarya had earlier married industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar in 2010 and they filed for divorce in 2016 and then got separated. They share a son, Ved.

On Thursday, Soundarya's team released pictures of Soundarya and Vanangamudi together.

Having started her career as a graphic designer, Soundarya has worked in films such as "Baba", "Majaa", "Sandakozhi" and "Sivaji".



She made her directorial debut with her father starrer "Kochadaiiyaan". She is launching a web series on "Ponnyin Selvan", a historical novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy.

Ms Vanangamudi is the executive director, Apex Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., a family-owned pharmaceutical company.



Superstar Rajinikanth, who has decided to make a political plunge, is yet to launch his party. However Kamal Haasan, who has launched his party, has decided to fight the Lok Sabha elections alone. He said,“Our hands are untainted and we have to be careful.”