Politician Rajinikanth To Deliver Debut Speech, Talk To Students In Chennai

Rajinikanth had announced his political entry in December last year. Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth will deliver his first public address since his political entry in December. The actor will unveil a statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran at the Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute in Chennai and speak to students. He may even take a few questions from them.

The highway en route the university outside the city is dotted with Rajinikanth's posters and hoardings.





On December 31, Rajinikanth had announced he would launch a party and contest in all 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu. He had also clarified that he would launch the party after elections are announced in the state. Whether to contest the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, he said he will take a call later.



Rajinikanth has launched a website to enable people to register themselves as members of his Rajini Mandram (forum). His team is also busy appointing district wise office bearers.



This meeting also comes close to the release of his film Kaala next month, the teaser for which was released a few days ago.



Recently, Rajinikanth's friend and contemporary Kamal Haasan also launched his political party Makkal Needhi Mariam in Madurai. When asked if any alliance between the two stars is on the cards, Rajinikanth said, "Only time will tell."



However, during a speech at the Harvard University last month, Mr Haasan had said, "Alliance is unlikely if Saffron is Rajini's colour."



There's a political vacuum in Tamil Nadu following Jayalalitha's death and Karunanidhi's health issues. Rajinikanth is seen to be capitalising on this dearth of leadership for his political plunge. In the 90s, Rajinikanth's call against Jayalalithaa with his famous slogan "Even God can't save Tamil Nadu if Jayaalalithaa gets a second term" resulted in her defeat and paved way for the DMK TMC combine to sweep polls.



