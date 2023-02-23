'Pandavas Win Against Kauravas': EPS Supporters Cheer Supreme Court Order

Celebrations broke out at AIADMK headquarters in Chennai after Supreme Court ruling on EPS

Celebrations broke out at the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai today soon after the Supreme Court allowed E Palaniswami to continue as interim general secretary of AIADMK.

The July 11, 2022 party general council elected E Palaniswami (EPS) as its single leader, while expelling his rival O Panneerselvam (OPS) and some of his aides.

The Salem strongman's supporters welcomed the top court verdict with jubilation.

Amid increased police presence at the MGR Maaligai, the AIADMK hq, supporters of EPS, as Palaniswami is known, burst crackers and poured milk on a cutout of the AIADMK interim general secretary as elated party leaders welcomed the SC ruling.

Senior AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar said that in the battle between the 'Pandavas' and 'Kauravas', it is the former who win in an apparent reference to the Mahabharatha.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu | Supporters of Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) faction burst into celebrations as Supreme Court allowed EPS to continue as AIADMK's Interim General Secretary pic.twitter.com/HA2u9rzyi4 — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2023

He also termed the Supreme Court ruling as a historic verdict.

Asked what Paneerselvam's political future would be, Jayakumar gestured a 'zero.' The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the order of the Madras High Court which allowed Palaniswami to continue as the interim general secretary of the AIADMK, founded by the late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran.

A bench of Justices Dinesh Maheswari and Hrishikesh Roy had reserved judgment on the matter on January 12.

The top court dismissed the petitions filed by Mr Paneerselvam.

The judgement came on batch of pleas concerning amendments made to the party bylaws during the July 11, 2022 general council meeting.



