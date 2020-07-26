Over 30 Employees Test Positive At Single Bank Branch In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has the second highest coronavirus cases in the country after Maharashtra. (File)

At least 38 employees of a national bank's main branch in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, have tested positive for coronavirus, officials from the bank and the local civic body have said.

According to the officials, the customers who visited the bank have also been advised to voluntarily appear for coronavirus tests.

Earlier, a senior official of the branch who was suffering from other complications, had died of COVID-19.

The positive cases came to light after a mass medical screening camp was held at the bank recently, the officials said.

Senior bank officials said the disinfection process had been completed and the bank might resume operations from tomorrow.

Corporation health officials are in touch with the customers who visited the bank.

Tamil Nadu, with the highest virus cases in the country after Maharashtra, has reported an overall 2,06,737 positive cases of the virus as of Saturday.