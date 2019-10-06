Newborn Baby Found By Tourists Near Botanical Garden In Ooty

Ooty, Tamil Nadu: Tourists nearby heard the cries of the baby and informed the police (Representational)

A newborn baby was found lying in a bush behind the botanical gardens at Tamil Nadu's Udhagamandalam on Sunday, police said.

Tourists nearby heard the cries of the baby and informed the police.

Later, the baby was put under care of the government hospital, they said.

Search is on for the baby's mother, they added.

