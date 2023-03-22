On Camera, Teacher Chased, Beaten By Parents Of 7-Year-Old Student

A three-minute video shows the couple barging into the classroom and assaulting the teacher

Parents of a class two student have been arrested for beating up a teacher at a Tamil Nadu school. The parents assaulted the teacher for allegedly beating up their child. The teacher has denied the allegations.

The incident occurred at a government-aided school in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin district. The teacher has been identified as R Bharat.

A three-minute video shows the couple barging into the classroom and arguing with the teacher for allegedly beating up their child. The mother, Selvi, says that it is illegal to beat a child.

"It's illegal to beat the child. Who gave you the rights? I'll beat you with my slippers," Selvi says.

Even as other children look on, the father, Sivalingam, chases the teacher around the classroom and then beats him up. He even attempts to throw a small object, which appears to be a brick or a stone, at the teacher.

Another teacher is heard screaming for help as the couple assault Bharat.

Police have arrested the couple and also the child's grandfather Munusamy.

"We have booked them for assault, criminal intimidation, conspiracy, and preventing a government employee from discharging duties," says Dr L Balaji Saravanan, the Superintendent of Police.

Police say that an investigation is underway.

Officials claim that the teacher had asked the seven-year-old child to change seats as she was not paying attention in the class and fighting with other children. She fell while she was changing seats, say cops.

The child went back home and complained to her grandfather saying that the teacher had beaten her up.