Not Like Casting For Film, Says Kamal Haasan On Allying With Rajinikanth

Kamal Haasan has said that Tamil cinema's other superstar Rajinikanth and he will have to contemplate whether it is necessary for them to join hands and face elections. In a magazine column today, he said he agrees with Rajinikanth that only time will tell whether the two actors will join hands as politicians.Rajinikanth's response: "I (have) already told you. Only time will tell ."That has been the mega star's stock response to queries on future ties with Kamal Haasan ever since he announced on December 31 last year that he was entering active politics. Rajinikanth, who was talking to reporters at his Poes Garden residence in Chennai today, was also asked whether his comment last year that the "system is rotten" referred to Tamil Nadu or all of the country. The star offered another oblique answer. "First of all, in Tamil Nadu you have to correct it."He has said he will contest the next Tamil Nadu assembly elections - in all seats with a new party he will launch – but today said he would decide around election time, whether he will contest next year's national election.Kamal Haasan said in his weekly column in Tamil magazine 'Ananda Vikatan,' that both actors are being asked repeatedly if they would contest elections together. "Rajini sir, to this question had said that only time will give an answer and I had seconded that view. Truly, only time will answer," he said, adding that both must first formally launch their political parties and then articulate their policies. Those can then be assessed for compatibility, he said."Hence, it is not a decision that can be taken now...Also, both of us need to ponder if that is necessary," Mr Haasan said. The question of partnering with Rajinikanth was not like choosing the star cast for films, he added.Kamal Haasan has said he will unveil his political party's name on February 21 and then will embark on a tour of the state. He has appealed to the people to support his political journey, saying, "Join hands with me to empower our country and the state." Both the top film stars are seen to be looking to fill a leadership vacuum in Tamil Nadu politics following former chief minister J Jayalalithaa's death in December 2016 and with DMK leader M Karunanidhi politically inactive because of poor health.Tamil Nadu's top most political leaders have come from the film industry. AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran and his protege J Jayalalithaa were popular actors. DMK chief M Karunanidhi was a successful screenwriter.