Not A 'Single Drop Of Politics' In Meet With Vijayakant, Says Rajinikanth

Vijayakant returned to India last week after being in the US for a medical treatment.

Rajnikanth met actor-turned-politician Vijayakant today, who returned to India last week after being in the US for a medical treatment, at his home. Rajinikanth said that his visit was personal and there was not a "single drop of politics" involved in the meet.

"I came here to enquire my friend Vijayakant's health. Now, he has returned and is in good health. When I was admitted in Ramachandra Hospital, Vijayakant was the first person who came and met me. I also tried to meet him while he was undergoing treatment in America," Rajinikanth said.

His statement comes amid speculations around the DMDK's place in the BJP-AIADMK-PMK alliance. Vijayakant is the chief of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK).

Earlier this week, Rajinikanth confirmed that his party will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The 68-year-old legendary actor had announced his entry into politics on December 31, 2017.