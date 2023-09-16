'New Era Of Equality': MK Stalin Welcomes 3 Women Who Will Become Priests

One of the three women (in the middle) who will become a temple priest in Tamil Nadu

In a first of its kind, three women will become temple priests and enter the sanctum sanctorum of temples in Tamil Nadu, breaking caste barriers and bringing about gender equality.

Ramya, Krishnaveni and Ranjitha have successfully completed a year-long course at the Srirangam temple in Trichy, studying in Tamil and Sanskrit.

Ramya, a postgraduate in Mathematics from Cuddalore and daughter of a tailor, is happy that she would serve the lord at temples soon. She told NDTV that she had always wanted to serve God at temples.

She said she was excited when the Tamil Nadu government announced that people of all castes can become temple priests.

"We are proud we are the first women temple priests. We wish other women also get this opportunity. The government supports us against all opposition. Likewise, I asked the people, too, should support us," Ramya said.

The three women will now undergo a year-long training in temples across Tamil Nadu, before being appointed assistant priests.

"I thank Chief Minister Stalin and the Hindi religious and endowments board minister for making it possible for people of all castes to become temple priests. The public should accept this change and support us," said C Krishnaveni, another graduate from the district.

A pet project of the ruling DMK to pave the way for people of all castes to become temple priests, men from several castes have already become priests. Now with women breaking new grounds, Chief Minister MK Stalin, "Despite women's achievements as pilots and astronauts, they were barred from the sacred role of temple priests, deemed impure".

"But change is finally here... Women are also now stepping into the sanctums, bringing a new era of inclusivity and equality," Mr Stalin said.