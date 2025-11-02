MK Stalin's Party And Allies Plan Move Against SIR In Supreme Court

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired an all-party meeting in Chennai where a resolution was passed urging the Election Commission to immediately stop what they called the “anti-democratic” Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. The resolution warned that if the Election Commission fails to halt the exercise, all parties will jointly move the Supreme Court.

Out of 64 invited parties, 46 participated in the meeting. The gathering unanimously decided to approach the Supreme Court to stop the SIR exercise in Tamil Nadu.

The resolution stated, “While the final verdict in the SIR case is still pending before the Supreme Court, the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll announced by the Election Commission in its 27-10-2025 notification for Tamil Nadu is completely anti-democratic and a direct attack on the voting rights of the people of Tamil Nadu.”

MNM chief Kamal Haasan said that trust in the Election Commission has plummeted to unprecedented levels.

“Flaws in the SIR process must be rectified. Disbelief in the Election Commission is a threat to democracy. The ECI has the responsibility to prove its neutrality. The SIR should not be implemented hastily and must be taken up only after the 2026 state assembly elections,” Kamal Haasan said.

However, the main opposition parties AIADMK and BJP were not invited to the meeting.

Explaining the decision, DMK senior leader TKS Elangovan said, “BJP is behind this entire exercise, and AIADMK is supporting them. How can we invite them when they are the ones backing it?”

Both AIADMK and BJP have backed the SIR process, accusing the DMK of using the issue for political mileage ahead of the 2026 elections.

Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) also condemned the SIR but termed the all-party meeting a “DMK political stunt.”

In a statement, TVK Chief Vijay said, “TVK supports all-party unity over the SIR issue. However, we understand the DMK's attempt to use SIR for political mileage. The Kerala government passed a resolution against SIR in its assembly. Why hasn't the DMK government done the same? People understand the real motive behind this meeting. DMK is using SIR to divert attention from recent corruption allegations against its government.”