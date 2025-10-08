'Purely Humanitarian': MK Stalin To Join CPM-Led Protest Against Gaza Killings

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin will take part in a massive protest in Chennai organised by the CPI(M) today, condemning what organisers have called the "genocide" in Gaza, where over 67,000 Palestinians - including 20,000 children - have been killed since Israel began its military operations two years ago.

Senior leaders including K Veeramani, Vaiko, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai, VCK Chief Thol. Thirumavalavan, TMMK leader Prof. Jawaharullah, and Left party leaders are also expected to join the demonstration. Yesterday marked two years since Israel launched its ongoing assault on Gaza.

A Continuing Human Tragedy

According to international agencies, one child has been killed every hour in Gaza over the last 24 months. The UNICEF has estimated that around 4,000 children have lost at least one limb, while more than 1.69 lakh people have been injured. Much of Gaza's infrastructure has been devastated, and officials fear the real death toll could be far higher, with many believed to be trapped under rubble.

Israel's attacks followed the October 2023 strike by the armed wing of Hamas that killed 1,139 people - mostly Israeli civilians - and took 240 hostages, of whom Israel believes at least 20 remain alive. Israel insists its operations have targeted "Hamas terrorists", while critics, including the United Nations Commission of Inquiry, have described the bombardment as a "genocide".

MK Stalin's Outspoken Stand

Stalin has in recent weeks taken a strong public position on the crisis. Quoting from a media report, he wrote on X that "every visual from the war-torn region was gut-wrenching." "The cries of infants, the sight of starving children, the bombing of hospitals, and the declaration of genocide by the UN Commission of Inquiry show the suffering that no human being should ever be subjected to," he said.

"When innocent lives are being crushed in this way, silence is not an option. Every conscience must rise. India must speak firmly, the world must unite, and we must all act to end this horror now," the Chief Minister added.

Political Undertones and Party Defence

While India has condemned Hamas attacks on Israel, it has maintained a nuanced silence over Israel's continuous devastating attacks on Hamas.

The DMK's participation comes months ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, and political observers see Stalin's stance as a signal of solidarity with Tamil Nadu's Muslim community - a key constituency for the ruling party.

However, DMK leaders have dismissed such interpretations. Party spokesperson Dr. Syed Hafeezullah said the protest is purely humanitarian in nature and consistent with the DMK's long-standing ideology.

"The DMK strongly believes in the right to self-determination. Be it the Lankan Tamils' issue, or the Palestinian struggle, this has always been our stand. We are not doing this for political gain but because our movement has always stood against oppression," he said.

Global Developments

The protest also comes amid renewed international efforts to end the bloodshed. Reports say that a 20-point peace plan proposed by former US President Donald Trump has gained traction, with provisions that exclude Hamas, calling on the group to lay down arms and vacate the Gaza Strip. The plan reportedly envisions Arab intergovernmental forces maintaining military control, while former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair may oversee civilian administration - though many remain sceptical of its feasibility.