MK Stalin Meets PM Modi, Seeks Release Of Pending Funds To Tamil Nadu

MK Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and sought early release of pending funds to the state to implement various welfare schemes.

In the meeting, the chief minister and DMK president also requested PM Modi to personally intervene to protect the interest of Tamil fishermen, a state official said.

After meeting PM Modi, Mr Stalin also met Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi, ahead of a public rally in Kancheepuram on September 28, where leaders from the opposition coalition will gather.

Mr Stalin arrived in the national capital on Thursday evening and received a warm welcome from DMK leaders, including members of Parliament T R Baalu, Tiruchi Siva, Dayanidhi Maran, K Kanimozhi, and T Sumathy among others.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)