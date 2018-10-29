'Corruption, Commission And Collection': MK Stalin Hits Out At AIADMK

DMK would emerge victorious in all the seats if election were to be held, MK Stalin said. (File)

DMK chief MK Stalin on Monday, attacked the ruling AIADMK, saying Chief Minister K Palaniswami was leading a government of 'Corruption, Commission and Collection' and was scared of facing the public in elections.

"Despite the Madras High Court's directions to hold local body polls in the state, the State Election Commission is delaying the process. When bypoll dates to Thiruvarur and Thirparankundamassembly constituencies were to be announced, the Chief Secretary wrote to the Election Commission of India, requesting for postponement, citing the coming monsoon as the reason," he said.

Mr Stalin also referred to corruption charges against the Chief Minister and a couple of ministers. "They know for sure that they have no chance of getting re-elected" and hence were indulging in corruption, he said.

Stating that DMK was ready to face the polls, Mr Stalin said that if elections were held to 20 assembly constituencies (2 vacant seats+ 18 disqualified), DMK would emerge victorious in all the seats.

The Madras High Court had upheld the disqualification of 18 ruling party MLAs, loyal to AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, and cleared the decks for the bypolls in the constituencies.

Besides the 18, the Tiruvarur seat represented by late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi and Tiruparankundram by AIADMK's AK Bose are vacant.