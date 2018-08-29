Man Trashed In Coimbatore On Suspicion Of Being Child Kidnapper

However, senior police officials rushed to the spot and rescued the man (Representational)

A man was today thrashed by the public on suspicion of being a child kidnapper at the government hospital in Coimbatore, police said.

The man in his late 20s was found moving around the maternity ward in the hospital, where a strict vigil is being maintained following recent incidents of kidnapping, police added.

After suspicion, a woman constable attempted to catch him even as he tried to escape after pushing her.

Hearing the commotion, people in the hospital rushed there and started assaulting him.

However, senior police officials rushed to the spot and rescued the man.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that the man, Karthi hailed from Madurai and is said to be mentally ill, police said.

There have been incidents of people being attacked in some parts of the state on suspicion of being kidnappers.