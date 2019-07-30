Man Kills Infant Granddaughter To Seek Revenge From Son, His Wife: Cops

The man confessed to having killed the baby using a stone. (Representational)

A man allegedly killed his 10-month-old granddaughter in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore to take revenge against his son and daughter-in-law, suspecting them to be behind his two wives deserting him, police said on Tuesday.

Selvaraj, 45, was arrested early on Tuesday after the baby's parents registered a missing complaint.

According to preliminary investigation, Selvaraj was upset with his son and daughter-in-law after both his wives had abandoned him, police said.

Selvaraj confessed to having killed the baby using a stone on Monday to exact revenge on his son and daughter-in-law, they said.

Police recovered the body of the child from behind a bakery in Othakalmandapam, about 10 km from Kinathukadavu.

Further investigation is on, they said.

