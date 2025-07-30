"Next Big Thing?" X Post Praises Coimbatore's Remarkable Rise, Internet Agrees

A post on X praising Coimbatore's potential and unsung economic growth has gone viral. The post shared by a user named Sidharth highlighted Coimbatore's quiet development of factories, startups, and talent, suggesting it's an underrated city with significant potential. The user added how Coimbatore has been quietly thriving while bigger cities hog the spotlight. Mr Sidharth identifies as a policy and geopolitical strategist, as per his bio.

"The world is sleeping on Coimbatore. While everyone's chasing hype in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, Coimbatore is quietly building factories, startups, and talent. Sometimes the places no one talks about are the ones that matter most," the tweet read.

The world is sleeping on Coimbatore.



While everyone's chasing hype in Bengaluru Chennai and Hyderabad,



Coimbatore is quietly building factories, startups, talent.



Sometimes the places no one talks about are the ones that matter most. — Sidharth (@Cloudwatch199) July 27, 2025

The post sparked a broader discussion about Coimbatore's economic growth and its place in the larger Indian landscape. While some users agreed, others pointed out that Coimbatore is already an established industrial hub. The discussion also touched on the idea that Coimbatore's growth is organic and not driven by hype or government-led initiatives. A few users also mentioned the city's favourable climate and location.

One user wrote, "Coimbatore - self-made City! Coimbatore's economy is robust and driven by strong private sector industries & industrialists who work silently on the holistic development of the City."

Another commented, "With the valley weather, it's perfectly suited to be the next SV of India. TN is pushing on it and hopes GoI will do the same, beyond local politics. CBE is untapped."

A third said, "Coimbatore has always been on the radar among the entrepreneurial community. The general populace hasn't been aware of it. Commercial rentals are now materially higher than Chennai and Bangalore, backed by higher footfalls to conversion in the luxury space."

A fourth added, "People who love good weather often go for Bengaluru, Pune or Hyderabad, but Coimbatore has even better conditions. Thanks to the Palakkad Pass, it enjoys cool winds during the monsoon and has the Western Ghats at its doorstep."