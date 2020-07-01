Major Shuffle Of Senior Police Officers In Tamil Nadu

39 senior police officers have been transferred. (Representational)

As part of a major shuffle of IPS officials in Tamil Nadu, the state government on Tuesday transferred City Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan and a host of other officers.

Mr Viswanathan will be replaced by Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, according to a Home Department order issued late on Tuesday.

Mr Viswanathan has been posted as ADGP, Operations, Chennai, vice Aggarwal.

The Commissioners of Madurai and Tirupur, S Davidson Devasirvatham and Sanjay Kumar, respectively, were also transferred out of their present postings.

Mmr Devasirvatham is ADGP, Technical Services, Chennai while Mr Kumar is IGP, Technical Services.

Prem Anand Sinha is Commissioner, Madurai City.

A host of other senior IPS officers were also transferred.