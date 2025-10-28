"People Will Send DMK Home": TVK Chief Vijay Over Crop Damage In Tamil Nadu

Actor-politician Vijay has questioned the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu for failing to protect farmers whose grains were damaged during the recent rainfall.

Vijay posed six questions to the DMK government over the farmers' distress, alleging that the state administration had failed to take timely action to safeguard their produce.

"What is the reason behind destroying the livelihood of delta farmers by delaying the procurement of paddy, which they harvested through months of hard work?" Vijay asked.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder further questioned the state government's precautionary measures, inquiring about the actual steps taken to protect the harvested grains from rain damage.

Vijay blamed the DMK's negligence, saying it had rendered farmers' hard work meaningless as their grains got wet and sprouted due to the rains.

"Opposition against the government is growing among the people, and definitely, people will send the DMK home," said Vijay.

He also urged the state government to take real precautionary measures during this monsoon season instead of engaging in publicity stunts.

Earlier, the DMK had said the government always stands with farmers and also pointed out 10.40 lakh metric tonnes of paddy were procured.

DMK spokesperson Saravanan also hit back at the TVK chief, saying, "It is easy to do politics by releasing a statement from an AC room".