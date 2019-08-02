Madurai Hotel Apologises For Naming Chicken Dish After Brahmin Community

Madurai restaurant apologised for naming chicken dish after a Brahmin community. (Representational)

A Madurai restaurant has apologised for naming a chicken dish after a Brahmin community after they raised a strong objection over it.

Hotel Milagu named its chicken dish- Kumbakonam Iyer Chicken - which did not go down well with the Hindu community. Kumbakonam Iyer is a Brahmin caste.

To convey their displeasure, the representatives of the Brahmin community met the hotel authorities and raised an objection. Following this, the hotel released a statement and said it will change the name.

"After Brahmin community representatives met us and raised serious objection to the name of Kumbakonam Iyer Chicken, we apologised for it. We will remove the ads for it from social media and are also doing away with the name," the statement read.

