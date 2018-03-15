Live Updates: TTV Dhinakaran To Announce Name Of His Political Party Today

So far, TTV Dinakaran has addressed his faction AIADMK (Amma).

TTV Dhinakaran, ousted leader of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam or AIADMK, is expected to announce the name of his party and unveil its new flag in Madurai district today. Mr Dinakaran will make the announcements at an event in Melur town, news agency PTI reported.On March 9, the Delhi High Court directed the Election Commission to allot a symbol and a suitable name for the AIADMK faction led by Mr Dhinakaran. So far, Mr Dhinakaran has addressed his faction AIADMK (Amma).Mr Dhinakaran won the RK Nagar Assembly by-poll in December last year as an independent candidate on the pressure cooker symbol. He has the support of 22 MLAs.