Live Updates: TTV Dhinakaran To Announce Name Of His Political Party Today

On March 9, the Delhi High Court directed the Election Commission to allot a symbol and a suitable name for the AIADMK faction led by Mr Dhinakaran.

Tamil Nadu | Posted by | Updated: March 15, 2018 08:37 IST
So far, TTV Dinakaran has addressed his faction AIADMK (Amma).

New Delhi:  TTV Dhinakaran, ousted leader of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam or AIADMK, is expected to announce the name of his party and unveil its new flag in Madurai district today. Mr Dinakaran will make the announcements at an event in Melur town, news agency PTI reported.

Mr Dhinakaran won the RK Nagar Assembly by-poll in December last year as an independent candidate on the pressure cooker symbol. He has the support of 22 MLAs. 

Mr Dhinakaran won the RK Nagar Assembly by-poll in December last year as an independent candidate on the pressure cooker symbol. He has the support of 22 MLAs.

Here are the live updates on the announcement of TTV Dhinakaran's party:




Mar 15, 2018
07:55 (IST)
Mr Dinakaran won the RK Nagar Assembly by-poll in December last year as an independent candidate on the pressure cooker symbol.
Mar 15, 2018
07:54 (IST)
TTV Dinakaran unveil its new flag in Madurai district today.
Mar 15, 2018
07:54 (IST)
Mr Dinakaran will make the announcements at an event in Melur town, news agency PTI reported.
Mar 15, 2018
07:54 (IST)
On March 9, the Delhi High Court directed the Election Commission to allot a symbol and a suitable name for the AIADMK faction led by Mr Dinakaran.
