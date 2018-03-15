Dhinakaran Aims To 'Bring Back Amma's Success' With Launch Of His Party In Madurai Today Mr Dhinakaran will unveil the name and flag of his party in Madurai, the political capital of Tamil Nadu, where Kamal Haasan also launched his party

TTV Dhinakaran, former AIADMK leader and VK Sasikala's nephew, who won the by-election to Chennai's RK Nagar in December -- the seat represented by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa - is all set to launch his political party today. The name and the flag of his party will be unveiled in Madurai, the political capital of Tamil Nadu, which recently saw the much-awaited launch of actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's party, Makkal Needhi Maiam.



Superstar Rajinikanth, who is currently on a two-week spiritual trip to the Himalayas, too, had announced he would launch a party and contest all 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu in the next elections due in 2021. He is, however, yet to announce the details.



Mr Dhinakaran has asked his supporters to turn up in huge numbers and make the launch a success.



Mr Dhinakaran has been locked in a battle in court after his plea to be assigned the two-leaf symbol of the AIADMK was turned down by the Election Commission. The court has asked the poll body to assign a new name and symbol to the estranged AIADMK leader, who decided to launch his own political party after months of bitter feud with Tamil Nadu's ruling party.



"To overcome the hindrance put up by enemies and to bring back the success of revolutionary leader Amma, I am starting this political journey," Mr Dhinakaran said in a statement. "Let Tamil Nadu raise its head and the life of Tamils prosper will be our slogan to establish Jayalalithaa's principles," he said.



Dhinakaran, won the RK Nagar Assembly bypoll, necessitated after the death of J Jayalalithaa as an independent candidate on the 'pressure cooker' symbol, had appealed in the court that he needed a temporary name and symbol for his group to interact with the people of the state in the eventuality of any elections.



The Delhi High Court, on March 9, allowed Mr Dhinakaran a common symbol, preferably 'pressure cooker', and a name of his choice for the AIADMK faction led by him.



Over the last year, Mr Dhinakaran was arrested for alleged bribery and then evicted, along with his aunt Ms Sasikala, from the AIADMK by Chief Minister E Palaniswami.



Their expulsion was one of the key conditions of the patch-up between Chief Minister E Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam following a rift in the party that started after the death of J Jayalalithaa in 2016.



