'Not Magic Wand': Kamal Haasan's Disclaimer For Maiam Whistle App

"The app is a tool to sound alarm... MNM members would act like a distant journalist," Mr Haasan said during the launch of the app. It is available only to registered members of his party - an expression of hope that his workers will also be activists.
Following the void in Tamil Nadu politics left by the death of Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the 63-year-old had announced a change in career plans, accusing the E Palaniswami government of corruption and bad governance.
While launching his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam (roughly translated to People's Justice Centre), in February, he had promised to rid the state of corruption.
Explaining how the app works, members of Mr Haasan's team said those who download it will be able to anonymously complain on issues that crop up in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. There will be people on the ground, who would verify the complaints and confirm if it is correct.
Every complaint would reach five "champions". Only after at least three "champions" confirm it, the complaint will be declared as verified.
Last year, Mr Haasan had created a stir, taking up minster SP Velumani's challenge to expose corruption, and asking his fans to report instances of it to ministers. Almost overnight, the email IDs of Chief Minister E Palaniswami and his cabinet colleagues were removed from the state government's website.