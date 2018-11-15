DMK To Unveil Life-Size Statue Of M Karunanidhi Next Month

Late DMK Chief M Karunanidhi passed away on August 7 this year at the age of 94 (File)

A statue of late DMK chief M Karunanidhi will be unveiled next month, the party announced today.

National leaders of various political parties are expected to attend the function to unveil the life-size statue on December 16.

It will be located alongside a refurbished statue of DMK founder and late chief minister CN Annadurai at the party headquarters, it said.

"A life size statue of Dr Kalaignar will be unveiled by all India leaders," the party said in a statement without elaborating further.

Karunanidhi, who passed away on August 7 this year at the age of 94, was addressed as 'Kalaignar' by party workers and supporters.