DMK To Unveil Life-Size Statue Of M Karunanidhi Next Month

"A life size statue of Dr Kalaignar will be unveiled by all India leaders," the party said in a statement without elaborating further.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: November 15, 2018 18:14 IST
Late DMK Chief M Karunanidhi passed away on August 7 this year at the age of 94 (File)

Chennai: 

A statue of late DMK chief M Karunanidhi will be unveiled next month, the party announced today.

National leaders of various political parties are expected to attend the function to unveil the life-size statue on December 16.

It will be located alongside a refurbished statue of DMK founder and late chief minister CN Annadurai at the party headquarters, it said.

Karunanidhi, who passed away on August 7 this year at the age of 94, was addressed as 'Kalaignar' by party workers and supporters.

