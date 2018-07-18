Karunanidhi Hospitalised For Change Of Tracheostomy Tube

M Karunanidhi has been admitted to Kauvery hospital.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president Kalaignar M Karunanidhi was on Wednesday admitted to Kauvery hospital in Chennai for change of tracheostomy tube.

"DMK President and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Dr Kalaignar M Karunanidhi has been admitted at Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai today for change of tracheostomy tube," read a statement from the hospital.

"He will be discharged later today after recovering from this procedure," the statement added.

The former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, who turned 95 last month, was admitted to the same hospital for an endoscopic procedure in August last year.