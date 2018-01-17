Kamal Haasan's Political Entry Will Not Impact Us: O Panneeerselvam Kamal Haasan yesterday announced that he would announce his political party's name on February 21.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Kamal Haasan will begin a state-wide tour on February 21 (File) Chennai: The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu today said actor Kamal Haasan's entry into politics will not affect the party in any way.



"There will be no impact on the party," senior AIADMK leader and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said.



Mr Panneerselvam was responding to Mr Haasan's annoucement yesterday that he would announce his political party's name on February 21 at Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram and begin a state-wide tour the same day.



"Whether the actor launched a party or if he is going to forge a coalition with others (parties), it will not have any impact on the AIADMK," he said.



CPM state Secretary G Ramakrishnan said "let him announce his policies and only after that would we be able to comment."



BJP's Tamil Nadu unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan said, "My greetings to him. Let him engage in politics, handle people's problems.. only after seeing how intensely he is involving himself in politics, will we be able to comment."



The main opposition party in the state assembly, the DMK, is yet to react to the actor's announcement.



Mr Haasan has said he intends to challenge the status quo "that has been plaguing the politics of Tamil Nadu for some time now".



The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu today said actor Kamal Haasan's entry into politics will not affect the party in any way."There will be no impact on the party," senior AIADMK leader and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said.Mr Panneerselvam was responding to Mr Haasan's annoucement yesterday that he would announce his political party's name on February 21 at Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram and begin a state-wide tour the same day."Whether the actor launched a party or if he is going to forge a coalition with others (parties), it will not have any impact on the AIADMK," he said.CPM state Secretary G Ramakrishnan said "let him announce his policies and only after that would we be able to comment."BJP's Tamil Nadu unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan said, "My greetings to him. Let him engage in politics, handle people's problems.. only after seeing how intensely he is involving himself in politics, will we be able to comment." The main opposition party in the state assembly, the DMK, is yet to react to the actor's announcement.Mr Haasan has said he intends to challenge the status quo "that has been plaguing the politics of Tamil Nadu for some time now".