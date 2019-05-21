MNM Seeks Legal Action Against Minister Who Threatened Kamal Haasan

Rajenthra Bhalaji had said Kamal Haasan's tongue should be cut off.

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Vice President R Mahendran and General Secretary A Arunachalam have sought legal action against Tamil Nadu Minister for Milk and Rural Development, Rajenthra Bhalaji, for instigating violence against party chief Kamal Haasan.

The two leaders, along with an advocate and State Executive Committee member, met the Police Commissioner in this regard in Chennai on Monday.

This comes after Bhalaji, in an election rally in Aravakurichi Assembly constituency on May 13, threatened to "cut off" Kamal Haasan's tongue for his remarks on Mahatma Gandhi's killer.

The actor-turned-politician had stirred a controversy the same day by saying that the "first extremist in independent India was a Hindu", referring to Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi in 1948.

In the letter, they alleged that on the instigation of the minister, a group of people attempted an attack on their party chief on May 16 in Kurur district.

"We request you to take on record our complaint against Rajenthra Bhalaji for criminal intimidation, defamation, provocation to breach peace, incitement, threat to cause grievous hurt and promote enmity among people and take appropriate action against him as per law," the letter read.

They further requested the Police Commissioner to take their complaint on record against the minister for having committed an offence under section 107, 120A, 152A, 503, 504 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code.

